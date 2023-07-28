Samantha Prabhu shares candid video of her dancing on all-girls Bali vacation; watch here

While on vacation in Bali, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is documenting the beautiful scenery with photos and videos on her Instagram. The actress posted a video on Friday, July 28 with the caption "Girls trip 100/100" in which she can be seen dancing with her friend Anusha Swamy.Samantha has been sharing a lot of entertaining and amusing content from her current trip to Bali. It appears that the actress wants her followers to participate in her current acting hiatus. Samantha's page was flooded with posts on her spiritual travels during the first few days of her break from her acting career. She has, however, been posting more and more frequently lately about her silly side.

Within seconds, her fans took to the comments section and ushered in praises. One of them wrote, "Don't know why but I love her expression and her acting and her personality", while another added, "Nicely done! Brava! Looks like you having an absolute blast". Since she has been dealing with certain health concerns, Samantha has taken a hiatus from performing. Her autoimmune condition, myositis, was identified last year. The syndrome results in persistent muscular inflammation. Since ice baths have been shown to be effective in reducing inflammation and tight muscles, she was recently spotted enjoying one while on holiday in Bali. Check out the post below:

PROFESSIONAL FRONT: In Shiva Nirvana's film Kushi, the actress will be seen co-starring with Vijay Deverakonda. The love drama, which was created under the Mythri Movie Makers label, will debut in theatres on September 1 in both its original Telugu language version and dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.Additionally, Samantha has finished filming Citadel, the international spy thriller series in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. The American adaptation of Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the key roles, is expanded upon in the Prime Video series.

