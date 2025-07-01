The final season of Four More Shots Please! has been announced and will soon premiere on Prime Video with its original cast.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, along with Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.

Written by Devika Bhagat with dialogue by Ishita Moitra and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Four More Shots Please! Season 4 will will further "explore themes of identity, independence, freedom, and intimacy-- all wrapped in their signature wit, glamour, and honesty."

Announcing the fourth season, Prime Video on Instagram wrote, "calling the shots for the season finale #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Coming Soon."



The makers also unveiled the posters in which Bani J, Kirti, Sayani and Maanvi could be seen relaxing on the beach.

The fourth season, described as the "season of joy," will follow Damini, Anjana, Siddhi, and Umang as they continue their journeys of self-discovery. (ANI)

