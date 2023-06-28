Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has opened up about their divorce

    For the first time, Kusha Kapila's ex-husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, has come out about their divorce. Zorawar decided to speak out after Kusha had been exposed to a barrage of harassment after they announced their split on June 26. Kusha has been subjected to massive trolling since she announced her divorce from Zorawar.

    Kusha Kapila, an actress and social media personality, has announced her divorce from her spouse Zorawar Ahluwalia. The pair announced their breakup on Instagram at the same moment. The digital content makers claimed in the post that their choice to split up was amicable, and that they will continue to co-parent their puppy, Maya. Kusha and Zorawar got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Soon after Kusha's post was out, she started getting negative comments and became subjected to massive trolling.

    Later, taking to his Instagram Story, Zorawar expressed his side of the story and supported his ex-wife, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

    An old video of Kusha and Karan Johar discussing adultery surfaced on Reddit on Tuesday, sparking a massive reaction against the Masaba Masaba actress. The footage was taken from the internet chat programme 'Social Media Star with Janice,' in which Kusha and Karan featured on one of the episodes. 

    In the old video, captioned as Karan Johar’s Relationship Mantra, the filmmaker told Kusha, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity." Kusha agreed with his statement and said, “I believe that." Her comment did not go down well with netizens, who slammed her for allegedly supporting “infidelity".

    Kusha Kapila was most recently seen in Masaba Masaba 2 and made her Cannes premiere this year. She also appeared in Plan A, Plan B, Selfiee, and Case Toh Banta Hai, among other shows. Kusha was also party of Karan Johar's Ghost Stories and of the jury on Season 7 of Koffee with Karan. Kusha was last seen in Minus One: New Chapter.

