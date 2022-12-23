Five times Salman Khan proved he is the best host on television with Bigg Boss

Salman Khan is best known for his nuanced performances in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bodyguard, Tubelight, Bharat, Tiger film franchise, and so on. Now, before 2022 ends in the next few days, we look at the five times when Salman Khan proved that he is the best host on Indian television in the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Ever since the time global bollywood superstar Salman Khan charge of the most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss, its popularity has been on a constant rise. He is a host who not only made this reality show top among all. But, he profoundly owned his presence on the stage in a manner that no one can now own.

Be it the audience or the contestants, Salman has garnered love from all across. After ruling on the hearts of countless Indian audiences by creating a permanent fixture in the heart of the million for his nature in real-life. His nature on the stage of Bigg Boss is a sheer replica.

ALSO READ: 'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

From sharing a great bond with the contestants to crying to consoling them to teaching them a lesson, Salman has proved himself as a host in every sense. This thing about his nature has made him the most loved host on television. Having paved a long journey on the grounds of Bigg Boss, there are many times that stand as evidence that signifies that Salman Khan is one of the best hosts on Indian television.

1. Salman Khan bringing a gift for Abdu Rozik:

Well-versed with every need and wish of the contestants, Salman left the Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik with an absolute surprise when he sent a gift to Abdu in the house that opened up to be a set of 2 kg dumbbells. Having received the precious gift from the host on a special episode of 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar', a big smile on the face of Abdu said all about his extreme joy.

2. Salman Khan cleaned Rakhi Sawant's bed:

Standing against injustice is a duty of a host. Salman proved it all when he went inside the house in Bigg Boss 14 and wrapped up Rakhi Sawant's blanket, arranged items lying on it, and cleaned random particles when Nikki Tamboli, who was supposed to complete that task, did not do it. It came in as a big lesson to all the contestants from the host that all are equal in the house and have to do the work assigned to them.

3. Salman Khan completed a decade:

It's the sheer epitome of the love and affection that Salman Khan has earned while doing Bigg Boss as a host for such a long time. Marking the completion of his ten years on the show, a video dedicated to him compiling all the memories left the superstar in tears.

4. Salman Khan being called the Zabardast host by Shah Rukh Khan:

It was in Bigg Boss season 9, when the two biggest superstars of the country and the best friends, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, were present on the stage of Bigg Boss. SRK mentioned how 'Bigg Boss has got permanent zabardast host'. Audiences agreed with it.

5. A tribute to Salman Khan by the contestants:

Grabbing a perfect opportunity to express their love to their beloved host, the contestants of Bigg Boss 14 danced to the songs of Salman Khan, to ring in his birthday. It is the sheer affection of the contestants towards Salman Khan that they celebrated his birthday on the show while making him feel the most special on his birthday.

ALSO READ: Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ