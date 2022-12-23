Cirkus Review: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh's film, call it 'misfit outdated story' - READ

After a long wait, the awaited Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several others has been released in theatres today. While audiences and fans had huge expectations from the film, the film, Cirkus flopped at the box office.

After a long time, since the world has got normalcy in the post-COVID-19 era, audiences and fans who have missed watching Ranveer Singh's hit films since his last one, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83, also tanked at the box office. The avid Bollywood lovers and connoisseurs waiting for his comeback have got disappointed. Cirkus failed to create a magical spell at the box office. The audiences have also slammed Rohit Shetty for hitting another new low this time.

Ardent fans have roasted noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty. They have called him out for a bad script and poor comedy with lower-than-average punchlines that did not have the zing alongside the Rohit Shetty touch. Cirkus flopping and garnering lukewarm reviews overall was a big blow for pan-Indian South actress Pooja Hegde, whose last film, Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, was also a flop, and now this one has also tanked. For Jacqueline, the film has been a box-office dud. She has also not been garnering any rave reviews for her performance.

While the songs did create a positive buzz for the film, now after watching this film in theatres, the netizens and fans have actively taken to the micro-blogging platform Twitter. They have turned Twitter into a tweets fest. They are bashing the makers for one of the worst films in 2022. Many also claimed that it was a slow torture. They added how they want their money back but cannot get it.

"Said this on the day of it's TRAILER & saying it, again after watching the movie.. #Cirkus will sink terribly at the box office coz of unbearable #RanveerSingh overacting & misfit outdated story make this one a bad film in ROHIT SHETYY directorial after #Dilwale," said a fan. "Watched #CirkusMovie in theatre, and I would say it was unbearable. #RohitShetty failed this time, and I was expecting the same after watching its trailer. There’s nothing funny in this movie. #RanveerSingh feels cringe in the movie. Even the side actors can’t make you laugh," said another fan. "#Cirkus is as disappointing as the trailer. Completely Obsolete. #RanveerSingh’s performance is a dud…for the 1st time ever…#RohitShetty misses the bull’s eye..lacklustre screen-writing & no central idea is the biggest drawback…NOT RECOMMENDED..#CirkusReview," a fan added. "What was #RanveerSingh even thinking while signing #Cirkus?. It's good to collaborate with directors you've worked with before, but not at the cost of being part of the nonsense they sell you in a script. #RohitShetty comedy touches a new low with this one," a fan shared.

