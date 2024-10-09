Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2: First half 'locked and loaded' of Allu Arjun starrer; set to release on THIS date

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, is set for release on December 6, 2024. The film has created massive buzz due to its star cast, pre-release business exceeding Rs1000 crore, and rumors of Australian cricketer David Warner making a cameo appearance

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, led by Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, has been making waves in the media since its announcement. Initially delayed multiple times due to various factors, the film is now slated for release on December 6, 2024. In a recent update, the makers shared that the first half of the movie is complete. The official poster stated that the first half of Pushpa 2 has been finalized, packed with action, and set for release on the scheduled date. Alongside Allu Arjun, the movie features a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, and Prakash Raj, among others.

The film's pre-release business has reportedly surpassed a whopping Rs1000 crore, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding it. In addition to the high pre-release figures and its stellar cast, Pushpa 2 has garnered attention due to ongoing rumors about Australian cricketer David Warner making a cameo appearance. Speculation began when Warner commented on one of Allu Arjun's posts about the film, fueling rumors further when photos from a shooting location in Melbourne emerged, hinting at Warner’s potential role in the movie.

According to recent reports, Warner was spotted arriving at the shoot in style, heightening the buzz about his involvement. He was dressed in a white shirt and pants and made his entry by helicopter, holding a lollipop in one hand and a golden handgun in the other, adding dramatic flair. However, the team behind Pushpa 2 has yet to officially confirm his appearance, leaving these details as speculation for now.

More About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The first film was a pan-India success, with its dialogues gaining widespread popularity, especially on social media platforms. The soundtrack also became an internet sensation. At the box office, Pushpa: The Rise earned an estimated Rs 360-373 crore, cementing its place as a commercial triumph.

