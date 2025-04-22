Filmmaker Martin Scorsese paid heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis after he passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese paid a heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis over his demise on Easter Monday morning.

A frequent visitor to the Vatican, Scorsese had met with the pope several times over the course of his career, forming a special bond over their shared appreciation for art.

In a statement to Variety, Scorsese said, "There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others. He was, in every way, a remarkable human being. He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness."

"He had an ironclad commitment to the good. He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practised forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness," Scorsese added.

The legendary director continued: "The loss for me runs deep -- I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth. The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was ordained a priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, he was elected as the 266th Pope on March 13, 2013. He chose the name Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

After a nine-day mourning period known as the Novemdiales, the process of choosing the next pope will begin. The next pope will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, the Catholic Church's most senior figures appointed by the pontiff, in Rome in the next few days during a conclave. As of April 19, there are 252 cardinals from over 70 countries, of whom 135 are eligible to vote in a conclave to elect a new pope.