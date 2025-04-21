Pope Francis, who died at 88 on Easter Monday, left a significant legacy in India through clergy elevations and sainthood recognitions, despite his unfulfilled wish to visit the country.

Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. Diagnosed with double pneumonia, the pontiff left behind a lasting impact on India’s Catholic community—marked by spiritual milestones, unresolved church disputes, and a long-unfulfilled desire to visit the country.

A Visit That Never Happened

Pope Francis had long expressed his wish to visit India, a desire that remained unfulfilled until his death. Hopes were high when Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad, a senior Vatican official, was elevated to the rank of Cardinal just months before the Pope's passing. Koovakad had hinted that a papal visit might only take place after 2025, the Catholic Church's "Jubilee Year", owing to the extensive celebrations planned in Rome.

"Chances are that it will be after 2025, which is the Jubilee Year. There are a lot of celebrations in Rome during that year, and therefore the Pope will most likely be there," Koovakad had told reporters. He also added that a visit by the Pope in the near future could not be ruled out.

Cardinal Koovakad’s Rise and India’s Growing Influence

In a historic consistory on December 7, 2024, at the iconic St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, 51-year-old George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of Cardinal. The ceremony, attended by global clergy and dignitaries, saw the induction of 21 new Cardinals, including Koovakad from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala.

His appointment brought the total number of Indian Cardinals to six, enhancing India’s representation in the Vatican.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other senior leaders and church heads across India, welcomed the announcement with “joy and pride”.

The Indian government sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to attend the ceremony. Prior to the event, the Indian delegation also had an audience with Pope Francis.

Koovakad, formerly Monsignor and Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey, has been organising Pope Francis’s international travels since 2020.

Canonisations That Inspired Millions

During his papacy, Pope Francis advanced the sainthood causes of several revered Indian figures, bringing moments of pride to the Indian Catholic community.

In 2014, he canonised Fr Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal from Kerala. Later, in 2019, Kerala-born nun Mariam Thresia was declared a saint at a solemn ceremony at St Peter’s Basilica. She became the third nun and fourth clergy member from the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church to be canonised.

In 2022, Pope Francis canonised Blessed Devasahayam Pillai—an 18th-century Hindu convert to Christianity—making him the first Indian layman to be declared a saint. The Vatican had recommended his beatification in 2004 following requests by the Kottar Diocese, Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council, and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

The Syro-Malabar Church Crisis

Despite his influence and deep concern, Pope Francis was unable to resolve a major crisis that gripped the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the Oriental Catholic Churches in India.

The discord stemmed from the Church’s August 2021 decision to adopt a uniform mode of conducting Holy Mass. The 50:50 formula mandated that priests face the congregation only at the beginning and end of Mass, turning towards the altar for the rest.

While most dioceses adopted the change, a strong section of priests and parishioners from the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese resisted, insisting on maintaining the tradition of facing the congregation throughout the Mass.

Amidst this turmoil, Cardinal George Alencherry resigned as the Head of the Syro-Malabar Church in 2023. His resignation came against the backdrop of mounting dissent and controversy over church land deals.

Following his departure, Bishop Raphael Thattil was appointed the new head of the Syro-Malabar Church.

A Papacy That Touched Indian Hearts

Pope Francis’s tenure may have been marked by challenges in India, but it was equally defined by spiritual solidarity, ecclesiastical recognition, and a strengthened Indo-Vatican relationship. His gestures of goodwill, combined with deep-rooted efforts to uplift Indian clergy and saints, left a profound mark on the faithful across the country.