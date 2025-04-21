Image Credit : Getty

- December 17, 1936: Jorge Mario Bergoglio is born in Buenos Aires to an accountant and a housewife from an Italian emigrant family.

- September 21, 1953: Receives his calling to become a priest. He later described being moved to go to church while heading to a school event, a day that "changed my life".

- 1957: Undergoes an operation to remove part of his lung.

- March 11, 1958: After studying chemical engineering at university, he joins the Jesuit order as a novice.