'Fighter': Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action"

    Anticipation builds for 'Fighter' as its creators assure the ultimate larger-than-life experience with India's most significant aerial action thriller.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    The exciting dynamic motion poster for 'Fighter,' the country's most epic aerial action film was revealed a few months ago celebrating India's Independence Day. This teaser, aptly named 'Spirit of Fighter,' offered a fleeting yet tantalizing glimpse into the audacious realm of 'Fighter,' setting the stage for an immersive cinematic experience and , igniting an enthusiastic response among audiences. Starring the amazing trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, this movie promises a unique blend of thrilling action and patriotic spirit.

    Ajit Andhare, the Producer and COO of Viacom18 Studios, shared insights into the ambitious project, stating, “Our aim is to deliver the adrenaline rush experienced in the skies to the viewers. We've crafted every frame for an immersive, larger-than-life cinematic experience. 'Fighter' is going to be a flight of emotions, a spectacle that will redefine aerial action on the big screen."

    Siddharth Anand, the driving force behind 'Fighter,' shared his vision, "With 'Fighter,' our objective has been to push the boundaries of visual storytelling, immersing the audience in an exhilarating journey through the skies. We've poured our passion into creating the biggest aerial action movie India has seen, we  are aiming to create an unforgettable entertainment experience for our audiences."

    Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, promises an extraordinary cinematic adventure. Get ready for the thrill of takeoff as this extravaganza hits theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering an unparalleled and breathtaking journey through the boundless skies.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
