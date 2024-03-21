Fighter On OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where and when to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film

Fighter is set to release on OTT. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, opened in cinemas in January. Netflix India took to Instagram and revealed that the film is set to release on March 21.

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film was first released in cinemas in January and is now available on OTT this week. Netflix India went to Instagram to announce that the film will be released on March 21 on their platform. Along with the news, they published the film's promotional materials.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, FIGHTER is all set for landing!! ✈️ Fighter is releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix!” the caption read. Fans expressed their excitement over the release. “Wohoooooooooo ,” a comment read. “Tonight dedicated to all Netflix fighters✈️,” added another. “Finally after a 2 months wait..We here in UAE will get to watch it…Thanks @netflix_in @s1danand @hrithikroshan …I was dying for this ❤️❤️,” a third fan said.

Fighter, produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a riveting narrative of courage, determination, and love wrapped within an action-packed plot. The film follows the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Hrithik Roshan, and his mission to protect his nation and loved ones.

Speaking about the OTT release, Hrithik Roshan said, “Fighter is our tribute to the Indian Air Force and with it streaming on Netflix, I’m looking forward to the reactions and hope Fighter entertains and resonates with viewers.”

Meanwhile, the picture had a lacklustre box office performance. Siddharth Anand said in an interview with Galatta Plus why the film may not have performed well at the box office.

He said, “Fighter is a huge leap. As filmmakers do this in the country, and the kind of genre it is. It’s a space that is unexplored, and is absolutely new. It has no reference point for the audience, that means what they are seeing is a little… accha… such big stars, a commercial director, accha ye planes kya kar rahi he [what are these planes doing?] I am like is this my film, I don’t know this.”