Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fighter': Karan Singh Grover takes center stage as 'Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill' in Hrithik Roshan-starrer

    Karan Singh Grover has revealed his character's appearance in the highly anticipated film 'Fighter,' featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

    Fighter Karan Singh Grover takes center stage as 'Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill' in Hrithik Roshan-starrer SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    The internet is ablaze with excitement as the teaser for 'Fighter' has taken the digital realm by storm, eliciting an enthusiastic and resounding response nationwide. Surging to the zenith of YouTube's charts, the teaser has claimed the coveted #1 spot, garnering an overwhelming wave of adoration from audiences across the country. The creators have now pulled back the curtain to reveal the formidable appearance of Karan Singh Grover in the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, a character known by the call sign 'Taj.'

    Karan Singh Grover seamlessly embodies the persona of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, infusing the character with an authoritative aura that radiates both ferocity and charisma. His portrayal, unveiled through a social media post, showcases his dedication to the role, as evidenced by the caption accompanying the fierce look:

    "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill
    Call Sign: Taj
    Designation: Squadron Pilot
    Unit: Air Dragons
    #Fighter Forever 🇮🇳

    #FighterOn25thJan"

    Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. The film promises a captivating narrative that seamlessly weaves together heart-pounding action and fervent patriotism, creating the groundwork for an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for the monumental take-off as 'Fighter' soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, ensuring a spectacle that will redefine the standards of cinematic excellence.

    ALSO READ: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, now Allu Arjun launches production banners; read details

    Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration RKK

    Priyanka Chopra gears up for Christmas, shares glimpse of her house decoration

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary RKK

    Here's how Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

    Year Ender 2023: YouTuber Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list' of THIS year RBA

    Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list'

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Petrol pump owners to stop giving fuel to government vehicles from January 1; Here's why anr

    Kerala: Petrol pump owners to stop giving fuel to government vehicles from January 1; Here's why

    BJP video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH) AJR

    BJP's video portrays Rahul Gandhi in 'Money Heist' sequence amidst record I-T recovery (WATCH)

    Explained How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in a new perspective

    Explained: How shutter magic of Aditya L-1's SUIT showed Sun in new perspective

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife gcw

    Delhi HC dismisses Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce from estranged wife

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP anr

    Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon