Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy

    The highly anticipated film "Fighter" has been creating a stir, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Recent updates from their Italy shoot, including captivating selfies and musical highlights, have fans eagerly awaiting its 2024 release.

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy SHG EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    The highly anticipated film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has been making waves in recent weeks. About two weeks ago, Pinkvilla, reported that Hrithik and Deepika were set to embark on a shooting expedition to Italy, where they would be filming two songs for the movie "Fighter." This news was followed by a delightful sun-soaked image of Deepika from the film's set that quickly went viral on various social media platforms.

    Recently, another captivating image surfaced on social media, portraying Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a joyous pose alongside the film's director, Siddharth Anand, choreographer Bosco Martis, and other members of the crew while in Italy. The snapshot captured a serene moment where Hrithik was engrossed in taking a selfie, while Deepika gracefully posed beside him. Seated around a table, the ensemble, which included Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, and Bosco Martis, enjoyed a delightful coffee break together. The backdrop of the picturesque Italian scenery further added to the charm of the moment.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arfeen Khan (@arfeen.khan)

     

    Hrithik was attired in a blue tee complemented by a black hoodie, while Deepika looked elegant in a white ensemble paired with black slippers. Their infectious smiles illuminated the frame as they posed for the heartwarming photograph.

    Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had previously reported that Hrithik and Deepika were scheduled to shoot two songs in Italy for "Fighter." One of these songs is a high-energy dance number, akin to the popular track "Ghungroo" from the movie "WAR." As reported by Pinkvilla’s sources, this stylish song, crafted by renowned composers Vishal and Shekhar, is expected to become the talk of the town upon its release. The choreography for this song is being handled by the talented duo of Bosco and Ceasar, and it is rumored to feature multiple catchy hook steps performed by the two lead actors. Following a rigorous five-day shoot for this song, Hrithik and Deepika are slated to relocate to another picturesque location in Italy to film a heartfelt love ballad, adding further depth to the film's musical dimension.

    "Fighter" is a grand project envisioned as a trilogy, with production led by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in collaboration with Viacom 18. Directed by Siddharth Anand himself, the film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans and enthusiasts alike.

    ALSO READ: Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check rkn

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check

    Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to play Ram, Sita in Madhu Mantena's retelling on Ramayana? Here's what we know ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to play Ram, Sita in Madhu Mantena's retelling on Ramayana? Here's what we know

    RHOBH Season 13 trailer OUT: Family gathering amid Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky infedelity rumours ATG

    RHOBH Season 13 trailer OUT: Family gathering amid Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky infedelity rumours

    Raees actor Mahira Khan breaks down at her second wedding with businessman Salim Karim [WATCH] ATG

    Raees actor Mahira Khan breaks down at her second wedding with businessman Salim Karim [WATCH]

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi survives tragic car crash in Italy; Swiss couple killed ATG

    Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi survives tragic car crash in Italy; Swiss couple killed

    Recent Stories

    RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam AJR

    BREAKING: RJD leaders Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi granted bail in land-for-jobs scam

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP AJR

    ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check rkn

    Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's performance record since Tokyo Olympics Gold; A comprehensive overview osf

    Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra's performance record since Tokyo Olympics Gold; A comprehensive overview

    IT raids in Bengaluru since early morning, tax sleuths at 15 locations vkp

    IT raids in Bengaluru since early morning, tax sleuths at 15 locations

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon