Vijay starrer Leo's pre-booking to begin on THIS date; Check

The movie 'Leo' is set to hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. It will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

The film "Leo" has been generating considerable excitement among fans, not just in Tamil Nadu or India but also internationally. Vijay, known as Thalapathy, enjoys a massive fan following abroad as well. Now, the update regarding the pre-booking of the film is out. The pre-booking of the film will start on October 14

Meanwhile, Seven Screen Studios has finally announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film will be released on October 5. The production house also shared a poster of the movie stating..

The tweet from the production house read, “Your order is being prepared.#LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal Unga delivery partner @7screenstudio will deliver them on October 5th.”

The poster depicts Vijay squabbling with a hyena on a snow-covered mountain. The action thriller film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraja and will be released on October 19, 2023. The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Along with Vijay, the film will star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mysskin. It is Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film and was previously titled Thalapathy 67. The film is already receiving a positive reaction in terms of advance ticket sales and is on track to become an all-time blockbuster not only in India but also abroad. According to ticket sales figures, Leo has already surpassed Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I's advance bookings record.



