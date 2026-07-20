Hours after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, David Beckham posted a heartfelt shoutout to Lionel Messi on Instagram, calling him 'Our captain.' Coach Lionel Scaloni also praised the 39-year-old legend.

Argentina may have lost the World Cup final, but won millions of hearts with their spirited performance at the recently concluded FIFA 2026 final in the US.

David Beckham's Heartfelt Tribute

Hours after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, England football icon David Beckham gave a heartfelt shoutout to Lionel Messi through his Instagram Stories. David posted a picture of Messi from the last match, and captioned it, "Our captain. We could not be prouder."

Messi who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024 was left heartbroken after his sides defeat 1-0. The defending champions Argentina was defeated at the New York New Jersey Stadium with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title and extend their unbeaten run to a European-record 38 matches.

'The best football player ever': Scaloni

After the defeat, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni praised Messi, saying the 39-year-old would continue playing as long as he wanted and described him as the greatest footballer of all time, expressing pride in everything he has achieved. "Well, he's 39 years old now. Unbelievable. There's nothing new to discover from my side. It was crystal clear for me that he's going to play up until he decided to do so, and that all the team players, team-mates, and all of his people were going to support him. And I'm sure I hope that everyone feels proud of him, of what he's achieved, because he's the best football player ever," Scaloni said as cited by The Athletic. (ANI)