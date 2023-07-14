Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Darlings, Kantara, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, Jubilee, and Trial By Fire are among the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne nominees. The awards commemorate Indian cinema's best and highlight diversity and inclusiveness.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominees have been announced, with 'Darlings,' 'Kantara,' 'Agra,' 'The Storyteller,' 'Sita Ramam,' and 'Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2' dominating the film categories. 'Jubilee' and 'Trial By Fire' top the nominations in the series category. The nominees for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's (IFFM) highly awaited awards have been released. IFFM, the largest Indian film festival held outside of India, continues to enchant worldwide viewers.

    This year's festival welcomes a new member to its elite judging panel: Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, known for directing critically acclaimed films such as "Driving Miss Daisy" and "The Contract."

    After careful study of hundreds of films and series from across Indian cinema, the IFFM advisory committee has finalised the nominees for films and series to be released between 1st June 2022 and 31st May 2023. Leading the pack in the film categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress, are famous productions such as 'Darlings,' 'Monica O My Darling,' 'Ponniyin Selvan,' and 'Kantara.' The nominees showcase Indian cinema's diversity and depth, recognising both blockbusters and indie treasures on the same platform.

    Series such as 'Trial By Fire,' 'Jubilee,' and 'Delhi Crime Season 2' have received the most nominations in the OTT category. With their captivating tales, superb performances, and extraordinary production qualities, these exceptional programmes have made a huge effect. Only series on platforms that are accessible to stream in the Australian market were considered for OTT nominations.

    The renowned IFFM 2023 Awards winners will be announced during the festival, during their annual gala night on August 11, 2023, at Melbourne's landmark Hamer Hall.

    Here is the complete list of nominees:

    Best Film

    Bhediya – Hindi

    Brahmastra – Hindi

    Darlings – Hindi

    Jogi – Punjabi

    Kantara – Kannada

    Monica, O My Darling – Hindi

    Pathaan – Hindi

    Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2 – Tamil

    Sita Ramam – Telugu

    Best Indie Film

    Aatma Pamphlet – Marathi

    Agra – Hindi

    All India Rank – Hindi

    Family – Malayalam

    Gulmohar – Hindi

    Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) – Kannada

    Joram – Hindi

    Pine Cone – Hindi

    The Storyteller – Hindi

    Tora’s Husband – Assamese

    Zwigato – Hindi

    Best Director

    Anant Mahadevan – The Storyteller

    Anurag Kashyap – Kennedy

    Ashish Avinash Bende - Aatma-Pamphlet (Autobio-Pamphlet)

    Devashish Makhija – Joram

    Don Palathara - Family

    Kanu Behl - Agra

    Mani Ratnam – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

    Nandita Das – Zwigato

    Prithvi Konanur – Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)

    Rima Das – Tora’s Husband

    Siddharth Anand – Pathaan

    Vasan Bala – Monica, O My Darling

    Best Actor (Male)

    Dulquer Salmaan - Sita Ramam

    Kapil Sharma - Zwigato

    Manoj Bajpayee - Joram

    Manoj Bajpayee - Gulmohar

    Mohit Agarwal - Agra

    Paresh Rawal - The Storyteller

    Rajkummar Rao – Monica, O My Darling

    Rishab Shetty - Kantara

    Shah Rukh Khan - Pathaan

    Vijay Varma - Darlings

    Vikram – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

    Best Actor (Female)

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2

    Akshatha Pandavapura – Koli Esru

    Alia Bhatt – Darlings

    Bhumi Pednekar – Bheed

    Kajol - Salaam Venky

    Mrunal Thakur – Sita Ramam

    Neena Gupta - Vadh

    Rani Mukherjee – Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

    Sai Pallavi – Gargi

    Sanya Malhotra – Kathal

    Best Series

    Dahaad

    Delhi Crime Season 2

    Farzi

    Jubilee

    SHE Season 2

    Suzhal: The Vortex

    The Broken News

    Trial By Fire

    Best Actor (Male) - Series

    Abhay Deol – Trial By Fire

    Abhishek Bachchan – Breathe - Into The Shadows Season 2

    Aparshakti Khurana – Jubilee

    Prosenjit Chatterjee – Jubilee

    Shahid Kapoor – Farzi

    Sidhant Gupta – Jubilee

    Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi

    Vijay Varma – Dahaad

    Best Actor (Female) – Series

    Rajshri Deshpande – Trial By Fire

    Rasika Dugal – Delhi Crime Season 2

    Shefali Shah – Delhi Crime Season 2

    Shriya Pilgaonkar – The Broken News

    Sriya Reddy – Suzhal: The Vortex

    Tillotama Shome – Delhi Crime Season 2

    Wamiqa Gabbi – Jubilee

    Best Documentary

    Against The Tide

    Dharti Latar Re Horo - (Tortoise Under The Earth)

    Fatima

    Kucheye Khoshbakht (And, Towards Happy Alleys)

    To Kill A Tiger

    While We Watched

    ABOUT INDIAN FILM FESTIVAL OF MELBOURNE
    IFFM is the first Indian film festival outside of India that another country's government supports, and as such, it stands out as a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and cultural interchange. The OTT Awards, now in their third year, will recognise exceptional performances in three categories.

    Melbourne's Indian Film Festival has continually pushed boundaries and presented the finest of Indian film to a worldwide audience. The festival continues to foster innovation, creativity, cultural diversity, and inclusion with the help of its committed judges and industry experts.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
