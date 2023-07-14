Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of YRF's spy universe after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

There are some eagerly awaited films starring Alia Bhatt coming out soon. She is reportedly currently playing a crucial part in the spyverse of YRF. If it turns out to be genuine, she will be the first time an espionage thriller produced by Aditya Chopra features a female lead. The actress is currently waiting for the release of 'Heart of Stone', her Hollywood debut and first action part. She will then join as the third female spy after Katrina as Zoya from 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and Deepika as Rubai from 'Pathaan'. Alia is the first Indian woman spy in this reality, but it's crucial to keep in mind that these two figures are actually ISI spies. Our sources claim that Aditya Chopra has considerably more ambitious ideas for Alia's character, and that she will be the subject of a series inside this universe.

ALSO READ: The Trial Screening: Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Shriya Saran and others ramp up style game at event

The film is slated to begin production in 2024. It still lacks a title and is currently in pre-production. Aditya Chopra is highly optimistic about Alia and has enormous plans for her character arc in his universe, according to a source in the know. He will do all in his power to produce the as-yet-untitled movie on a scale that no one can envision since he wants to launch a series within the Spy Universe centred upon Alia's character. Kiara Advani will reportedly also make an appearance in the YRF spy universe with 'War 2'. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR appear in it.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen as Rani in Karan Johar's film, ' Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and the trailer of the movie has already been receiving love and accolades. Fans can't wait to witness this iconic love story that is packed with intense family drama on July 28, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Seven' song OUT now: BTS star Jungkook's velvety vocals are flawless in this 'feel good' video