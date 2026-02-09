The FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 concluded with a grand finale by JJ Valaya in Jaipur. The two-day event celebrated menswear, showcasing designs from Abraham & Thakore, INCA, and others, focusing on craftsmanship over celebrity.

The second day of FDCI India Men's Weekend 2026 drew the curtain on its thoughtfully curated celebration of menswear on Sunday, culminating with a grand finale by veteran fashion designer JJ Valaya.

Taking forward the event's spirit of craftsmanship and creativity, the closing day also witnessed a continued effort to showcase heritage, modern innovation, and contemporary design narratives.

Day 2 Designer Showcases

Kicking off the show, INCA traced 'The Journey of a Dot,' aiming to interpret Bandhani through evolving forms and geometric expression, followed by Ajay Kumar's silhouettes inspired by the ocean as a space for movement and memory. The collection featured engineered printed shirts, light bombers, suits, and unlined blazers paired with prints of maps, waves, and maritime geometry.

While TIL, through the 'Layers of Chaos,' offered a moment of stillness through layered handwoven textiles, designer Felix Bendish attempted to showcase identity and perception as inspired by Rorschach inkblots.

Antar-Agni continued its exploration of post-new age naturalism through fluid, architectural forms, whereas a stark narrative unfolded through 'The Last Supper' by Sahil Aneja.

Countrymade presented Foundry, a collection forged through ideas of endurance, industrial rigor, and Indian craft. Designers Krishna Mehta and Dhruv Vaish delivered their presentations, balancing their sharp tailoring with sophistication.

Pawan Sachdeva's 'The After Dark' showcased blazers, sleek suits, shirts, waistcoats, and refined trousers crafted in wool blends, velvet, satin accents, and textured weaves.

A Grand Finale

Last but not least, the day concluded with much grandeur, as Abraham & Thakore and JJ Valaya brought the two-day event to a powerful close. Abraham & Thakore presented Sartorial Sarongs with a striking moment of theatre as two models emerged from the palace pool, challenging conventions by reimagining the traditional lungi as a confident, contemporary menswear statement. This was followed by JJ Valaya's presentation, which unfolded amid a richly immersive soundscape featuring live music. 'The Valaya Man: East' reflected a refined evolution of the brand's menswear journey, where fluid silhouettes, kimono-inspired overlays, and understated detailing reinterpreted royal heritage through a lens of global minimalism.

About the Event

An initiative by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the fashion gala was held at the iconic Diggi Palace in Jaipur on February 7 and 8, 2026. The edition also marked a first-ever partnership between FDCI and the House of Glenfiddich, which has come on board as the title sponsor this year.

A Focus on Artistry

It won't be wrong to say that the showcase stood apart for placing creative and artistic expression at the forefront, in a rare shift from celebrity spotlight to the strength of design and storytelling.