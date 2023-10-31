MasterChef India- Tamil promo: Sony LIV unveils judges, streaming date of new edition, details here

MasterChef India is all set to launch in two new languages and on Tuesday, the makers dropped in the promo of its Tamil version. Sharing the video on Youtube, they asked the audiences to join them on a journey full of voyage flavors, talent, and passion in MasterChef India - Tamil, which will be available exclusively on SonyLIV soon. On October 19, 2023, it was announced that following the popularity of the reality show MasterChef India - Hindi, the show has expanded to include Tamil and Telugu versions as well.

The promo

Judge panel

The judging panel will feature - Chef Koushik Shankar, Chef Shreeya Adka, and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan.

About MasterChef India - Tamil

The Southern adaption seeks to create a sense of relatability and to link the spectator to the cultural nuances. Every region of India, a country rich in cross-cultural opportunities, has its own culinary culture. By growing into regional variants, the business appreciates and acknowledges the country's incredible diversity. For the new iterations, auditions will be held around the country. The MasterChef India-Tamil competition will be filled with intrigue, creativity, and culinary skills.

Telugu show judges

The Telugu judging panel will include Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao.

