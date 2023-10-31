Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday party: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and more celebs invited; read details

Shah Rukh Khan will turn 58 on November 02, and according to reports, the entire film industry, including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol and Deepika Padukone, will be invited to the superstar's birthday bash.

It truly is a fiesta on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Even King Khan has something planned for this year, even though his fanbases worldwide are organising many events to make their beloved superstar's special day unforgettable. On November 2, SRK will be throwing a star-studded birthday party.

A Pinkvilla article states that Shah Rukh's birthday will start with the teaser lunch for his next movie, Dunki, in a live event. "2023, with two all-time hits in the form of Jawan and Pathaan, is a remarkable year for SRK after quiet birthdays during the epidemic. His goal is to celebrate his big day with as many representatives of the Indian film industry as possible, and the teams have worked extremely hard to curate a guest list that will be spoken about for years to come. It's more of a birthday celebration for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023, according to a source that the entertainment portal quoted.

It is said that everyone in the film business, including Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, has been invited to this enormous birthday celebration. The man directing Salman Khan's next film, Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani, will also be present at the function. Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan, is also invited.

The creators of Dunki are also hoping to release the movie's trailer on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, according to earlier reports. It was said that at a special birthday celebration, SRK will watch the teaser live among fans. On November 2, 2023, the teaser will be released online. Nor is that all. On his special day, Shah Rukh Khan will witness the teaser with all of his followers and organise a birthday celebration for his admirers in Mumbai, the insider claimed. But as of right now, no formal statement has been made about this.

In the meantime, Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios are producing SRK's Dunki. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu plays the protagonist in Dunki. December 22 is when it opens in theatres.