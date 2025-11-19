Tennis star Sania Mirza recently revealed that she suffered a panic attack just minutes before going live on her show, leaving her shaken and emotionally overwhelmed. Filmmaker Farah Khan immediately rushed to her side.

In a true display of friendship, Farah Khan rushed to support her friend Sania Mirza, who was overcome with a panic attack just moments before her show was about to go live. The incident, revealed recently during the emotional exchange, speaks volumes about their friendship and gives some insight into the kind of pressures public figures often find themselves in.

Farah Khan Drops Everything to Aid Sania Mirza’s Panic Attack

Sania says she was about to go on-air when her body just started shutting down. She was shaking uncontrollably, racked with an unbearable anxiety that had simply drained her. It was one of those times in her life where it was difficult to pull through alone.

Sania felt she needed someone who could get inside her head with her, someone who knew her beyond her public persona, and for that, she turned to her one trusted friend-Farah Khan, who would not let her down.

Farah Khan Came in Her Pajamas, No Questions Asked

Farah was still home preparing to go for a different shoot when all of a sudden she dropped everything to rush over to the set just as she was in her pajamas and slippers. For Farah, it was not about her looks or the shooting. It was just about giving Sania whatever little strength she could muster at that moment.

Sania later spoke about how Farah appearing soothed her and took her out of that whirlpool. "If she had not come, I don't think I would've gone ahead with the show," she confessed. Farah, in turn, admitted that the episode gave her the creeps for she'd never seen Sania in such a state before saying “I got so scared. I never have seen you get a panic attack. I had to shoot that day, but I just left it and came there in my pyjamas and chappal."

Sania Mirza said, “I don’t want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that. If you had not come there… I was shivering. And if you would not have come there I wouldn’t have done that show, you told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.’"