Bollywood’s beloved filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared a heartfelt and humorous confession about her bond with Ananya Panday, calling her “the daughter she could’ve had.” Opening up in a candid chat, Farah revealed her long-time crush on Chunky.

Farah Khan, the dancer and noted fashion choreographer, is well known for her off-the-cuff humor and candid revelations that leave her fans in splits. In one such recent interaction, Farah spoke about her bond with actress Ananya Panday, with the ultimate joke being that the young actress “could’ve been her daughter.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Farah Khan Opens Up on Her Bond With Ananya Panday

On Two Much with Twinkle Khanna and Kajol Devgn, Farah Khan revealed that her heart always had a soft corner for the Panday family and went on to say that Chunky Panday was one of the most charming men in his time: "I had a huge crush on Chunky when I was younger. If things had been different, Ananya could have been my daughter!" This joke created an instant viral moment, leaving fans entertained and smitten by Farah's honesty.

Farah considered, besides joke-telling, Ananya's journey into Bollywood as deserving of genuine praise. In her opinion, the young actress is dedicated, humble, and has managed to cope with the success and fame without being swayed by it. "Ananya is such a sweet, hardworking girl. She's respectful, always smiling, and has a great sense of humor- just like her dad," Farah said. Besides that, she went on to say that Ananya gives her the same vibe as the new Bolly Generation.

Reaction from the Fans on Farah's Witty Confession

Social media exploded with laughter and love soon after the clip went viral online. While some fans appreciated Farah for her unapologetic charm, others applauded the fact that she can turn even the simplest comment into something memorable. Many also appreciated the beautiful rapport between Farah and Ananya, calling it a “rare mix of mentorship and friendship.”