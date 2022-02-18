  • Facebook
    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a ‘Happy Hobi Day’

    On J-Hope's 28th birthday, BTS ARMY declared the day as 'Hobi Day', here's how fans wished him on his special day.

    Fans wish BTS star Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a Happy Hobi Day RCB
    Today, February 18, is a big day in Korea, and for K-pop fans, it is officially “J-Hope Day.”  Yes, BTS's Jung Hoseok, aka Hobi/J-hope, turns 28 today and to celebrate this day, ARMY went all out. Taking to his Instagram stories, J-Hope gave glances at the gifts and wrote messages for the group's eldest member.

    In the first photo, a cake box was seen with a box of strawberries. Sharing it, J-Hope wrote, "I love you Jin hyung." He also added a heart face emoji and tagged Jin.

    Jin chose a unique gift for J-Hope; he shared a photo of a gold-plated toilet brush holder with a handle. He wrote, "A (gift emoji) which shines just like his face. There will be no worries on toilet cleaning. Thanks for Jin."

    Also Read: BTS members’ net worth will blow your mind; check out

    J-Hope released his first mixtape, 'Hope World,' in 2018, and the album received many positive responses. The songs were made him the highest-charting solo Korean singer on the US Billboard 200 at that time. Later a year after, he released another single, "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G. The song made it to 81st place on the US Billboard Hot 100, making him the first member of BTS with a Hot 100 hit under his name.

    ALSO READ: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Talking about J-Hope, it is said that he is the secondary leader for RM to fall back on. As RM, BTS’s leader, once said, “He always lights up the atmosphere. He leads in performance, and he shares half my leader role.” Jin also agreed and said that J-Hope has ‘outstanding’ leadership skills. “When we are performing, he knows what to do with the members. If there’s someone out of place, he knows how to gather them up.”

    Here's how fans wished him on social media.

     


     

