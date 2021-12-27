Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

One of the members of popular K-pop band BTS, Kim Taehyung (popularly known as ‘V’), has posed in a selfie with Squid Game actor from South Korea, Lee Jung-jae. The actor, on Monday, shared the picture on his Instagram handle; the picture was clicked inside a room. Ever since Lee Jung-jae posted the photographs, the fans have been making several speculations.

Wearing a beige-coloured sweater, V stuck a victory symbol in the picture. Whereas Lee Jung-jae opted for a grey-coloured sweatshirt. The Squid Game actor shared the picture on his social media but without any caption which has led to various speculations on the fans of the two popular stars.

ALSO READ: BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

Soon after the picture was shared, fans of BTS and Squid Games started making speculations about the duo’s collaboration. Several fans made guesses if BTS’ V will be featuring in the South Korean show Squid Game’s second season or not. One of the fans commented asking others to imagine V as a character of Squid Games. Another fan wrote that V is in the second season of Squid Game 2.

Some other comments dropped by the fans in the comments section were almost similar. A fan asked if V will be a part of Squid Game 2 while another wrote that V should join season two. A user also said that their selfie “is a hint” that the two will be seen together in the second season. One more user requested for the Squid Game season 2 to have BTS’s V.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Suga detected with Coronavirus despite being double vaccinated, all details inside

Earlier, Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of Squid Game, has spoken about the second season of the show. According to media reports, he said that he feels he is left with no choice since there is so much pressure, demand and love being poured by Squid Game fans for the second season. The director further said that the second season is in his mind and that he is under the process of planning, currently.