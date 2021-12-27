  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, BTS' Kim Taehyung click a selfie together; fans wonder if they are collaborating

    Lee Jeung-jae and Kim Taehyung’s selfie together have raised speculations regarding the latter’s appearance in Squid Game 2.

    Squid Game Lee Jung jae BTS Kim Taehyung click a selfie together fans wonder if they are collaborating drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 8:50 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    One of the members of popular K-pop band BTS, Kim Taehyung (popularly known as ‘V’), has posed in a selfie with Squid Game actor from South Korea, Lee Jung-jae. The actor, on Monday, shared the picture on his Instagram handle; the picture was clicked inside a room. Ever since Lee Jung-jae posted the photographs, the fans have been making several speculations.

    Wearing a beige-coloured sweater, V stuck a victory symbol in the picture. Whereas Lee Jung-jae opted for a grey-coloured sweatshirt. The Squid Game actor shared the picture on his social media but without any caption which has led to various speculations on the fans of the two popular stars.

    ALSO READ: BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    Soon after the picture was shared, fans of BTS and Squid Games started making speculations about the duo’s collaboration. Several fans made guesses if BTS’ V will be featuring in the South Korean show Squid Game’s second season or not. One of the fans commented asking others to imagine V as a character of Squid Games. Another fan wrote that V is in the second season of Squid Game 2.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by jung jae Lee (@from_jjlee)

    Some other comments dropped by the fans in the comments section were almost similar. A fan asked if V will be a part of Squid Game 2 while another wrote that V should join season two. A user also said that their selfie “is a hint” that the two will be seen together in the second season. One more user requested for the Squid Game season 2 to have BTS’s V.

    ALSO READ: BTS’ Suga detected with Coronavirus despite being double vaccinated, all details inside

    Earlier, Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of Squid Game, has spoken about the second season of the show. According to media reports, he said that he feels he is left with no choice since there is so much pressure, demand and love being poured by Squid Game fans for the second season. The director further said that the second season is in his mind and that he is under the process of planning, currently.  

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 8:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside SCJ

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Spider Man No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Recent Stories

    UP businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14 day judicial custody all about raid items seized gcw

    UP businessman Piyush Jain sent to 14-day judicial custody; all about raid, items seized

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Omicron Variant: Centre warns states, says observe strict protocols

    Punjab Election 2022 Navot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Navjot Sidhu's remarks about Punjab Police shameful: Captain Amarinder

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside SCJ

    Ekta Kapoor's name features on Variety 500, read all details inside

    Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration for PM Modi annual event to begin from December 28 gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: Registration for PM Modi's annual event to begin from December 28

    Recent Videos

    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon