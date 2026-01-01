A New Year celebration in West Bengal took a shocking turn after fans reportedly mobbed Sachet-Parampara’s vehicle, resulting in their car windshield being smashed. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking concern over crowd control.

What began as a glorious open-air New Year show turned ugly as it transformed into a nightmarish experience for the famous music duo of Sachet-Parampara after their live show in West Bengal. As per reports, after their show, a mob surrounded the artists' car; the windshield was broken, and videos of the entire act went viral within seconds on social media.

Fans Smash Sachet-Parampara’s Car Windshield

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur were on their way out of the concert venue when the hordes of people suddenly concentrated on their car, desperately trying to click photos and record videos. That was followed closely by crowd pressure reaching a climax. It managed to trap the event from both sides.

Viral Footage Displays Horrifying Moments

The footage going viral on the internet shows the fans banging on the car windows as the duo sits inside. At one point, an extremely loud noise occurs, and the artists visibly shock at seeing the rear windshield break. Parampara tries to calm down the crowd while Sachet reacts in shock at everything that suddenly happened.

One thing there was no control of was the fans, even though many security personnel were deployed. This clearly shows how quickly an instance of fan excitement can develop into chaos without proper crowd management, especially during a big festive event.

Sachet-Parampara Maintain Silence on the Incident

So far, Sachet and Parampara have not made any statement directly addressing the destruction caused. Instead, they wished their followers for New Years, thanking them for all the love and support on their social networks. They did not mention what happened.

This episode has again stirred arguments on artist safety, crowds, and event security. While fan enthusiasm signifies more popularity, incidents like these highlight the importance of preventive measures against dangerous situations like these in the foreseeable future.