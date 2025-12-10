Music duo Sachet–Parampara Tandon have publicly called out Bigg Boss 19 star Amaal Mallik over plagiarism allegations related to the hit song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. The duo shared chats and demanded a public apology.

The music industry was shocked in a dramatic controversy when the composer duo Sachet-Parampara Tandon has publicly called out Bigg Boss 19 star Amaal Mallik holding him liable on the hit song 'Bekhayali.' The duo alleged that Amaal's latest statements regarding the song being plagiarized are false and demanded an open public apology.

Sachet-Parampara Leak Amaal Mallik’s Chats:

The Allegation Amaal Mallik reportedly implied that the song Bekhayali has been copied, which hasn't gone unnoticed by Sachet-Parampara, which opened fire on Instagram. In a video post, they said, "This is regarding Mr. Amaal Mallik.." and defended that the song was entirely their creation. The couple emphasized that Amaal congratulated them after the release of the song, questioning, “If you are saying that we stole your song, then why are you congratulating us after its release?”

To support their claims, Sachet-Parampara uploaded screenshots of chats in which Amaal had appreciated their work. Parampara noted in the post, "In this industry, your status as an insider or outsider doesn't matter; only talent does." They asserted that these messages show clearly that Amaal had accepted their work earlier, making Amaal's latest declarations contradictory.

Demand for Public Apology

The duo demanded a public apology from Amaal; otherwise, they would proceed with their legal action. Sachet said, "We request you to come up with some answer. Aapka mujhe sorry bhi chahiye kyunki aap social media pe gaye hain to defame us. We are going in court…" They urged fans to know the reality first before opinion forming.

Sachet-Parampara's video captioned, "SHAME ON YOU AMAAL MALLIK," has resulted in a buzz on the internet. The argument is a reminder of how important credit and recognition are in an industry where creative disputes can easily heat up in an instant public view. Fans are now watching and waiting for Amaal Mallik's response.