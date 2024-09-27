Fans set Jr NTR’s cut-out on fire at Hyderabad theatre during Devara screening [WATCH]

The large cutout of Jr NTR was erected outside the Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad but the joyous event turned into a scary scene after the mob set the cut-out ablaze.

Jr NTR's much-awaited film 'Devara: Part 1' finally hit the theaters on September 27, however, the film did not receive a warm welcome in Hyderabad. An angry mob set fire to a large cutout of the Tollywood celebrity. The action frightened the locals and the authorities.

The large cutout of Jr NTR was erected outside the Sudharshan Theatre in Hyderabad but the joyous event turned into a scary scene after the mob set the cut-out ablaze. A video of the fire erupting from the cut-out has been posted on X (formerly Twitter) and is going viral.

When the cut-out was lit on fire, the hundreds of fans gathered there went crazy and tried to flee the area. Thankfully, the fire department and local authorities arrived quickly and put out the fire before it spread to other theater areas.

One user commented, "What’s happening? What a blatant misuse of star power and greed for records! Blocking all the tickets, and now theaters releasing blocked tickets—this is a complete failure by NTR’s PR team. These cheap stunts are backfiring, leaving theaters empty and failing to draw audiences."

As of now, no injuries have been reported by the authorities, however, the locals and the fans have been strictly advised not to burst crackers or form large gatherings to ensure the safety of all.

The film's pre-release event in Hyderabad was recently canceled at the last minute due to excessive crowding, which caused disruption and overflow at the venue. Later, the RRR actor expressed his disappointment and said, "I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. But, the event couldn’t happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours."

"In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organizers for the cancellation of the event," he added.

Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. The movie was released in theaters on September 27, Friday.

