The incident has sparked controversy regarding interactions between celebrities and fans. Whether Allu Arjun was right or wrong, Fans didn't like his reaction.

South India star Allu Arjun, popular for his suave on-screen presence and successful films, recently was at the center of an online storm. A trending video in which the actor refuses to click a selfie with a fan at Mumbai Airport has generated mixed responses on social media.

Fans Respond as Allu Arjun refusing selfie with a fan

Allu Arjun was in Mumbai to make an appearance at WAVES 2025 when this incident occurred. The actor was exiting his car as a fan approached him respectfully to ask for a selfie. But instead of stopping for the photo, the actor patted the fan on the back and kept walking away, while the bodyguard pushed the fan aside.

Social Media Reactions: Divided Opinions

The video became viral on the internet within no time, with netizens giving disparate views:

Criticisms: A few fans blamed Allu Arjun for being "attitudinal" and arrogant. A few of them stated that actors are well-off due to their fans and that they should therefore be more approachable.

Supports: People stood up for the actor, citing that celebrities have busy schedules and require privacy. There were mentions of some users stating that Allu Arjun has refused to take selfies with fans before.

Not the First Time?

A group of social media users claimed that Allu Arjun has been observed avoiding the taking of selfies with fans earlier. Others even accused him of doing so exclusively during film promotions, generating further controversy about celebrity behavior.

Despite the scandal, Allu Arjun is unfazed from his job. He has teamed up with Jawan director Atlee for his next big movie, working title AA22xA6. The star has promised that the movie would bring a "new visual spectacle" to the Indian film industry.