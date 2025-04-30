Mumbai is prepared to host the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be hosted by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting from May 1 to May 4, 2025. With this historic event, India hopes to establish itself as a major player in the world of entertainment and audio-visual technology. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will witness participation from top names in the Indian film industry.

Star-Studded Panels and Discussions

WAVES 2025 brings together an exceptional lineup of actors, filmmakers, musicians, and producers for engaging panel discussions across multiple themes. The event kicks off with a discussion featuring Indian cinema legends Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi, with Akshay Kumar serving as moderator.

Another notable panel will bring together SS Rajamouli, AR Rahman, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, moderated by Karan Johar, to explore the evolution of Indian storytelling and its global appeal. In a panel titled "Rising Without Roots," Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, both industry outsiders who became superstars, will share their journeys.

Highlighting Regional & Cross-Border Talent

The theme of cross-cultural influence and pan-India cinema will be addressed in the session "Talent Beyond Borders," featuring Allu Arjun, while the panel "The Art of Creation" will host creative minds like Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, and Riteish Deshmukh, with Anupama Chopra moderating.

Industry Evolution and Global Reach

On May 2, discussions will include topics like "Studios of the Future," featuring Aamir Khan, Dinesh Vijan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, and "Cinema: The Soft Power", which unites Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, and Vijay Deverakonda, again moderated by Karan Johar.

Masterclasses to Look Out For

Aamir Khan will conduct a special masterclass titled "The Art of Acting" on May 3, offering insights into his celebrated process. Additionally, the team behind the acclaimed web series Panchayat will share behind-the-scenes stories in their session on grassroots storytelling.