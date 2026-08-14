Mumbai Garba fans are disappointed over the steep ticket prices for Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav 2026, with a premium pass costing Rs 2.04 lakh. Many fans expressed dismay online, citing affordability concerns for the nine-night celebration at Jio World Convention Centre.

Looks like Garba nights are going to be a 'extra fancy' affair this year! Yes, Rs 2.04 lakh — that's how much passes for Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav 2026 cost, disappointing many Mumbai Garba fans this season. This steep price triggered online reactions, even a viral comment: ‘Fallu, You’ve Become So Expensive!’.

Navratri is a nine-night celebration, a key event in Mumbai. Falguni Pathak’s performances traditionally draw huge crowds. Her energetic garba and dandiya nights highlight the festive season. But this year, focus shifted to event accessibility.

The Premium 'POD Package' at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav 2026

October 11 to October 19 — those are the dates. Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav 2026 will light up the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event promises nine nights of Garba and Dandiya. But pricing for its premium offerings caught the public's eye. The ‘POD package’ - most talked-about ticket category - comes with a Rs 2.04 lakh price tag.

This pass is for a single night. It serves up to 12 people, aiming to be a luxury choice for attendees. The Rs 2.04 lakh 'POD package' includes a Rs 10,000 food and beverage coupon. This adds to its luxury appeal. This pricing makes Falguni Pathak's Navratri pass a big investment for one night.

As per Book My Show, single-day tickets start at Rs 2,200 (excluding taxes). Those wanting the full nine-night experience could buy season passes. They sold for Rs 16,000 in early-bird Phase 1. Then they moved to Rs 18,000 in Phase 2. Now, they cost Rs 20,000 per person.

Garba Fan's React

Taking to Instagram's comment section, a user wrote, "I love Falguni Pathak and wait all year for Navratri just to attend her Garba shows. But choosing a venue like Jio Convention Centre makes it very difficult for many middle-class families to afford the experience. Navratri and Garba should bring people together, not make them feel excluded because of high costs. I hope future events will be planned with affordability in mind.” Another wrote, "Fallu, you have become so expensive."

One user said, “Madam when you used to come to Borivali 30,000 people used to dance to your tunes, we don’t need JIO or any High end venue AC to enjoy your music during Navratri, all we need is your performance, your music and affordable passes so that everyone can afford and come to see your performing LIVE! If it’s 23,000 for 9 days how are we supposed to manage the parking, the pass cost & the food costs that comes along with it. Please consider your decision before signing up with any organiser- Honest request from your die hard fan.”

Middle-class families worry about pass affordability. They make up a large part of the traditional Garba audience. Critics say Navratri and Garba bring people from all walks of life together, celebrating communal joy. That's their essence. Some see the shift to higher-priced, exclusive events — hosted at venues like the Jio World Convention Centre — as risking exclusion. This alters the festival's very spirit.

The Jio World Convention Centre: A Shift in Festival Experience

Beyond pricing, the venue choice for Falguni Pathak's Navratri Utsav 2026 concerns fans. The opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai will host the event from October 11 to October 19. The Jio World Convention Centre is known for its facilities and grand scale. But its choice as host for the traditional Garba festival raised eyebrows. People question the event experience and its perceived exclusivity.