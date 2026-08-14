Ramban district administration hosted a live musical concert for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, celebrating the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. Local artists performed patriotic songs, drawing a large crowd ahead of Independence Day.

The Ramban district administration hosted a live musical concert at Yatri Niwas on Thursday night as part of the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram".

Organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture, the concert brought together local singers and vocalists who performed folk, patriotic, Sufi and Bollywood songs despite the rain. Flute performances by Surinder and songs by young singer Divya Bharti were among the special attractions of the evening.

The programme was presided over by Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Alyas Khan, along with SSP Arun Gupta and senior officers from the Army and civil administration. Teachers and prominent citizens also attended the event. The concert began and concluded with the National Song and the National Anthem.

A large audience participated in the programme, with patriotic performances creating a celebratory atmosphere ahead of Independence Day.

Officials Praise Local Talent and Public Spirit

Speaking about the event, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Alyas Khan said, "The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is going on. Today, a live music concert was held. All the prominent singers of our Ramban participated in it. The songs of patriotism were sung."

He added, "You must have seen that a large number of people from all walks of life participated in this programme. And everyone was dancing to the songs of patriotism. They were celebrating the happiness of the upcoming Independence Day."

Khan also highlighted the local talent showcased at the concert, saying, "We have a very good talent here. We have very good singers. The singers here have the ability to compete at the national level. They performed the songs of patriotism very well in the programme."

Artists Applaud Platform, Call for More Opportunities

The participating artists welcomed the opportunity to perform before an audience and showcase local talent. Singer Divya Bharti thanked the administration for creating the platform. "Many other artists came here and sang beautifully. We all celebrated together. If we keep getting such platforms, we will be able to grow further," Bharti said.

"I would like to thank the administration for creating such a platform for us. We will continue this platform so that more local singers can perform here. We have a passion for patriotism. We feel very good when we see that we are Indians," she added.

Singer Mudassar Mir also called for more such programmes in the district. "There should be more such programmes so that this evening can continue," he said, thanking the district administration and the information team for organising the event.

Mir pointed to Ramban's linguistic diversity, saying, "Different languages are spoken here. Kashmiri, Pahadi, Gojri and Dogri are spoken here." He added, "We got to show our talent here. We hope that such programmes continue in the district. So that the talent of District Ramband is seen not only at the state level but also at the country level."

About the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The 2026 Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being observed from August 9 to August 17, leading up to India's 80th Independence Day. Dedicated to the 150th anniversary and spirit of "Vande Mataram", the campaign includes public activities such as Tiranga rallies, bike and cycle yatras, and patriotic music concerts, while encouraging citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes or workplaces. (ANI)