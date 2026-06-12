A viral theory claiming FIFA used a fake Shakira during the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has sparked online debate. Fans questioned her appearance, but here’s what the fact check reveals.

A surprising theory has taken over social media after Shakira’s appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. Soon after the performance, several users began questioning whether the singer who appeared on stage was actually Shakira or a lookalike, sparking a wave of “fake Shakira” claims online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why Did The Shakira Lookalike Rumours Start?

The speculation began when some viewers noticed differences in Shakira’s appearance, expressions and stage movements compared to her earlier performances. Social media users shared clips from the ceremony and claimed that the singer looked different, leading to theories that a body double or replacement performer was used.

However, these claims were based only on online reactions and comparisons by fans. There has been no official confirmation or evidence suggesting that FIFA used anyone other than Shakira for the performance.

Shakira’s Performance At World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

Shakira was officially announced as one of the performers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Mexico City. The global star performed as part of the tournament celebrations, joining other international artists for the grand event.

The viral confusion may have been influenced by factors such as stage lighting, camera angles, makeup, styling and the way live performances are filmed. Large-scale events often create differences in how artists appear compared to regular videos or past appearances.

Verdict: No Evidence Of A Fake Shakira

The claim that FIFA used a fake Shakira or a lookalike during the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony remains unverified. While the theory gained attention online, there is no credible evidence supporting the rumours. The viral discussion appears to be driven by fan speculation rather than confirmed facts.