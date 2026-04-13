James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti's comedy 'Everyone Is Doing Great' is renewed for season 2, set for a global Netflix premiere on May 11. The series, praised for its authenticity, follows former costars grappling with life's uncertainties.

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti starrer comedy seris 'Everyone Is Doing Great' has been renewed for the second season. The global premiere of the upcoming season will debut on Netflix on May 11, reported Variety.

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"What James and Stephen have created with Everyone is Doing Great captures what makes great indie television so compelling - it's raw, authentic, hilarious, and full of heart," says Paul Littmann, evp of global distribution, Sony Pictures Television, as quoted by Variety.

About The Series

The comedy, which secured top prizes for at SeriesFest and Mammoth Film Festival, follows "former costars, friends and lovers Seth (Colletti), Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park) and Izzy (Cariba Heine) as they are pulled back together to grapple with the absurd and the uncertain," reported Variety.

Season 2 Guest Stars

Season 2 includes guest stars Jamie Chung, Phoenix Washington, Bryan Greenberg, Jessica McNamee, Robbie Jones, Merritt Patterson, Aaron Staton, Nichelle Hines and Rhys Wakefield.

Lafferty, Colletti, Park, Ian Nelms, Eshom Nelms, Michelle Lang, Johnny Derango, Ngoc Nguyen, Stuart Lafferty, Rocque Trem and Garrett Greer.

Who are James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti?

James Lafferty is the actor and director who is known for his role in the TV series One Tree Hill. The show was set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and initially follows the lives of two half-brothers, played by Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty. They compete for positions on their school's basketball team and the drama that ensues from the brothers' respective romantic relationships.

As for Stephen Colletti, the actor was seen in the reality series The Traitors. The season concluded with Rob Rausch clinching the trophy as a Traitor, while Maura Higgins placed as the runner-up, as a Faithful.