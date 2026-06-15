Netflix has renewed 'The Four Seasons' for a third season. The main cast, including Tina Fey and Will Forte, will return, with David Tennant joining after a surprise Season 2 finale cameo. The new season will again consist of eight episodes.

The streaming giant Netflix renewed the show 'The Four Seasons' for the third season, reported Deadline. According to Deadline, like the first two seasons, the third instalment will consist of eight episodes split over four two-episode arcs taking place over spring, summer, fall and winter.

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Cast Returning for Season 3

Unlike last year, when one of the stars, Steve Carell, left after Season 1 culminated with his character Nick's death and its aftermath, the main Season 2 cast, Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen and Colman Doming, are set to return for Season 3. Henningsen, who was largely absent from the last three episodes of Season 2 as her character Ginny branched out on her own as she is raising Nick's child away from the group, will be back as a series regular. The Season 2 finale announced the arrival of another potential high-profile cast member. In a surprise cameo, David Tennant appeared in the finale cliffhanger as Gianpiero, a neighbour and potential love interest for Nick's widow Anne (Kenney-Silver).

Netflix Executive on Renewal

"It's been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP of US Comedy. She added, "Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humour, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast's electric chemistry. We're thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3."

Show's Viewership Performance

According to Deadline, the Four Seasons, based on the Alan Alda movie, got off to a big start, with its maiden season garnering high viewership in its first two weeks, ranking as No.1 both weeks. Its second season launched at No. 3 with 4.4M views, down 63% from its Season 1 opening week. It perked up to 5.7M views in its first full week, bringing back Season 1 on the chart at No. 10 with 2M views. (ANI)