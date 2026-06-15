Anne Schedeen, who famously played Kate Tanner in the 80s sitcom 'ALF', has passed away at 77. The news was shared via her official Facebook page, which paid tribute to her 'extraordinary legacy of creative energy' and 'whip smart humor'.

Actor Anne Schedeen, who essayed the role in the late-80s sitcom 'ALF', has passed away. She was 77. The news of her demise was shared on her official Facebook page, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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'A Force': Family's Heartfelt Tribute

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully," reads a post on her official Facebook page. "She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her."

"She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it," the Facebook post continued. "But as she said, 'I'm always with you.' And she's right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honour."

Schedeen's Career and 'ALF' Role

A cause of death has not been disclosed yet. She appeared in shows such as Paper Dolls, Emergency! and Simon & Simon before joining ALF.

Schedeen played Kate Tanner in the sitcom about a wisecracking alien who crash-lands in the garage of a suburban California family and ends up living with them. The series aired on NBC from September 1986 to March 1990 and later inspired several spin-offs, including an animated adaptation. (ANI)