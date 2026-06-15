Grammy-winning rock band 'Foo Fighters' are set for their India debut with a two-city tour in January 2027. The band will perform in Bengaluru on January 29 and in Mumbai on January 31, with tickets available via BookMyShow.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning rock band 'Foo Fighters' are set to make their long-awaited India debut with a two-city tour in January 2027. The India tour will see the legendary band perform at Bengaluru on January 29 and in Mumbai on January 31, 2027.

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Tour Lineup and Supporting Acts

According to the press note by BookMyShow, in Bengaluru, the attendees can look forward to performances by Pinkshift, Alain Johannes, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless, while Mumbai will feature sets from Mali, Still In Therapy, Die Spitz and The Pretty Reckless ahead of the headlining act. The carefully curated lineup spans generations and genres, spotlighting some of the most exciting voices representing the global music scene.

A Legacy of Rock Anthems

For over 30 years, Foo Fighters have continued to carry the torch for rock & roll, creating anthems that have become part of popular culture across generations. Songs including 'Everlong,' 'My Hero', 'Learn To Fly', 'All My Life', 'Times Like These', 'Best Of You', 'The Pretender' and many more.

'Worth the Wait': Dave Grohl Expresses Excitement

Dave Grohl, the founder of Foo Fighters, expressed his excitement over their performance in India. "After 31 years as a band, we can't wait to FINALLY play for our fans in India!! It's taken a few years but we promise it'll be worth the wait. We hope Bengaluru and Mumbai are ready for a couple of very long, very loud nights," said Dave Grohl as quoted in a press release.

A Pivotal Moment for Live Entertainment

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Foo Fighters have stood at the forefront of modern rock, inspiring generations of fans around the world for nearly three decades. Their music, energy and enduring legacy have inspired fans and musicians globally and their long-awaited India debut marks a pivotal moment for rock enthusiasts as well as the broader live entertainment ecosystem," as quoted in a press note.

New Album and What to Expect

Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin arrive in India following the release of Foo Fighters' twelfth studio album, 'Your Favorite Toy', hailed by critics as a high-energy return to the band's roots. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring beloved classics, modern favourites and tracks from the band's latest era. (ANI)