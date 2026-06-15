Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared the story of 9-year-old Lavanya's life-saving heart transplant at their hospital. Ambani highlighted the girl's resilience and the foundation's mission to provide accessible healthcare.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, shared the inspiring story of nine-year-old Lavanya, who underwent a life-saving heart transplant at Reliance Foundation Hospital, highlighting the role of compassionate healthcare in transforming lives.

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A Story of Hope and Resilience

Sharing the story, Ambani described meeting young patients and their families as one of the most emotional experiences of her life. "One of the most humbling and emotional experiences for me is always when I see our little warriors and meet their brave families," she said in the video shared on the official Instagram handle of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Nita Ambani said Lavanya's journey symbolises hope, resilience and the impact of accessible healthcare. "Mrs. Nita Ambani shares the extraordinary story of 9-year-old Lavanya who underwent a life-saving heart transplant at our Reliance Foundation hospital. Lavanya's journey represents the hope, resilience, and miracles that compassionate healthcare makes possible. At Reliance Foundation, we remain committed to our mission of making world-class healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian," the foundation wrote in the caption accompanying the video. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZm9EpQEpYB/?hl=en

Lavanya's Battle Against Heart Failure

Recalling Lavanya's condition when she first arrived at the hospital, she said the young girl was battling severe heart failure. "The story of nine-year-old Lavanya Choudhary. When she first came to our hospital, her heart was in the final stage of failure. She could not step out of that room without a transplant," said Nita Ambani.

She also spoke about the challenges faced by Lavanya's mother, who cared for her daughter through the difficult period. "But besides her, every single day sat her mother. Lavanya's father abandoned her, and so her mother carried everything alone. The fear, the financial burden, and the endless prayers," she added.

A New Lease on Life

With the support of our foundation, Lavanya received the heart transplant. According to Ambani, Reliance Foundation supported Lavanya's treatment, enabling her to undergo a heart transplant. With the support of our foundation, Lavanya received the heart transplant. The surgery was complex. The recovery was slow. Small, careful steps forward. And then one day, Lavanya went home," shared Nita Ambani.

Ambani added that Lavanya has now returned to a normal childhood. "Today, she's back in school, learning, dreaming, and playing with her friends," she said.

'Every Hospital is a Temple'

Reflecting on the broader significance of healthcare and medical service, Ambani said, "This is your seva, your dharma. This is your legacy. In many ways, every hospital is a temple and every surgeon serves as the hand of God," she added.

About Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, located in Girgaon, South Mumbai, is a 360-bed, multi-speciality quaternary care hospital. Built to international standards, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, including advanced Laboratories, Radiology & Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine. (ANI)