Video and photos: Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan goes BOLD and SEXY in black

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Malavika Mohanan’s latest glam avatar in a two-piece black sequin dress has been winning the hearts of social media users. Check out her latest video where she shows off some sensuous looks that her fans should not miss!

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    Malayalam beauty, actor Malavika Mohanan set the internet ablaze with her recent pictures and a video where she is seen flaunting her hourglass figure. The actor wore a sexy two-piece gown that made her look like a pretty mermaid in black. With these pictures that the actor posted on her social media, she has once again proved why she is considered a bonafide fashionista. If the pictures alone were not enough to set the internet on fire, Malavika also shared a sensuous video on her Instagram handle, wearing the same hot dress but striking some really sexy poses. If you still have not seen her photos yet, all you need to do is, scroll down!

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    The diva that Malavika Mohanan is, she looked nothing less than magic in the contemporary set that she wore. The black two-piece set was a mix of Indian and modern techniques.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    The black sequin two-piece gown set was from the shelves of the most-loved celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra. It was a look that Malavika Mohanan opted for the recently held Filmfare awards.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    The stunning black lehenga set that Malavika Mohanan wore, came with a strapless blouse and a mermaid skirt with a sleek cut. It had sequin work all over the gown; while the blouse flaunted a soft sweetheart neckline.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    Malavika Mohanan looked ravishing in this subtle yet glam look that she opted for the Filmfare awards night. For the make-up, she opted to go completely glam with dazzling highlights, bold red lips, sharp contour and sleek eyeliner.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    As for the accessory, Malavika Mohana went simple as she chose to wear an elegant yet stylish pair of silver earrings, a statement ring and black stilettoes to complete the look.

    Image: Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

    Meanwhile, since the time that Malavika Mohanan shared these images and video on her social media, fans of the Malayalam beauty have been loading her comments sections with fire and heart emojis. Many on Instagram called her ‘gorgeous woman’ and ‘lady in black’, among many other good things.

