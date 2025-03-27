Read Full Article

Vivani Medical, Inc. (VANI), on Wednesday, announced promising preclinical data for its semaglutide implant in development for weight management in overweight patients.

NPM-139 is a small, subdermal semaglutide implant. Semaglutide is the active ingredient in popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic or Wegovy.

Vivani Medical CEO Adam Mendelsohn said products containing semaglutide generated $25 billion in 2024, and demand for these products continues to soar.

“Since over half of these patients regularly miss doses as indicated by real-world medication adherence data, we believe that there is a tremendous opportunity for a more convenient delivery option that will eliminate missed doses and thereby improve real-world health outcomes,” he said.

The company said on Wednesday that a single administration of the implant in healthy rats resulted in 20% lower body weight through a 91-day treatment period as compared to a control group that received a sham implant.

NPM-139 is being initially developed as a twice-yearly implant but has the potential benefit of once-yearly administration, the company said.

The company also said it recently successfully implanted an initial group of human subjects with NPM-115, a miniature, ultra long-acting exenatide implant aimed at overweight persons.

Data from the study of NPM-115 is expected to be available mid-2025. The study is also expected to pave the way for the development of NPM-139, the company said.

Brokerage H.C. Wainwright said on Wednesday that the preclinical data validates the versatility of the company’s proprietary NanoPortal implant technology while reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares with a price target of $4.

A Stocktwits user, however, highlighted the company’s low cash. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Vivani had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $21 million.

VANI shares traded nearly 2% higher on Wednesday afternoon. The stock is down over 6% this year and by over 40% in the past 12 months.

