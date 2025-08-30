Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani, has publicly revealed a new relationship with Meghna Lakhani via Instagram. Esha and Bharat separated amicably in 2024 after over a decade of marriage, prioritizing their two daughters' well-being

Esha Deol’s former husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, appears to have moved on in his personal life. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a romantic picture with a woman named Meghna Lakhani. In the photograph, the two were seen holding each other closely, with Bharat captioning the post to suggest that their relationship had now become official. Meghna also reposted the story on her own handle and uploaded another picture where she posed with him.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s Separation

Bharat and Esha tied the knot in 2012, but after more than a decade together, they decided to part ways in 2024. The couple issued a joint statement at the time, explaining that their separation was both mutual and amicable. They also emphasized that the well-being of their daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4), would remain their top priority and requested privacy as they navigated this new phase of life.

Dharmendra’s Reaction to Daughter’s Divorce

Following the news of the split, reports suggested that veteran actor Dharmendra was deeply saddened by his daughter’s decision. Sources close to the family revealed that while he did not oppose Esha’s choice, he had hoped she might reconsider reconciliation with Bharat for the sake of their family. It was further reported that Dharmendra believed children were most affected by separation, and since Esha’s daughters were very close to both sets of grandparents, he felt the marriage should be preserved if there was still a chance.