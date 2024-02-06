Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce divorce after 11 years of marriage, will co-parent their daughters

    Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani released a joint statement to the Delhi Times revealing that they have decided to split "mutually and amicably."

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani have decided to end their 11-year marriage. On Tuesday, the two released a joint statement to the Delhi Times revealing that they have decided to split "mutually and amicably." They stated that they would continue to co-parent their children and requested privacy from everyone.

    The statement

    “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement issued to Delhi Times read.

    Esha and Bharat's separation rumours

    The rumors of Esha and Bharat’s separation have been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after the Bharat missed his mother-in-law Hema Malini’s birthday party last year. He had also not seen Esha’s birthday celebration.

    Bharat felt neglected after their second daughter's birth

    Esha revealed in her parenting book, published in 2020, that her husband felt "neglected" after the birth of their second daughter. Esha wrote in her book 'Amma Mia', "After my second child, for a short time, I saw that Bharat was grumpy and irritated with me. He felt I wasn't giving him enough attention. It is reasonable for a spouse to feel this way because, at the time, I was preoccupied with Radhya's playschool debacle and feeding Miraya, as well as writing my book and attending production meetings. So he felt neglected."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    About Esha and Bharat

    Esha and Bharat got married in 2012 and the two are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old respectively.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 7:03 PM IST
