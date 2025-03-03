Aashram 3: Bobby Deol to Esha Gupat; a look at cast's salary

Entertainment
Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead role in Aashram Season 3. He has charged between ₹1 crore to ₹4 crore for working in it.
Esha Gupta has charged ₹2 crore for working in Aashram Season 3.
Chandan Roy Sanyal is seen in the role of Bhopa Swami in Aashram 3. He has charged ₹25 lakh from the makers for this.
Darshan Kumar has played the role of Sub-Inspector Ujagar Singh in Aashram 3. He has received ₹25 lakh for this.
Tridha Choudhury has received between ₹10 lakh to ₹4 lakh for working in the web series Aashram 3.
Aditi Pohankar is seen in the lead role in Aashram 3. She has charged from ₹20 lakh to ₹12 lakh for this.
Shraddha Kapoor Net Worth: A look at her income and lavish Lifestyle
Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: A look at her love life before Rahul Modi
YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan takes SHOCKING decision; Here's what he did
[PHOTOS] Kiara Advani inspired short dress for bachelorette party