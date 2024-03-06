Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

The legendary Rajinikanth's inclination towards cricket-themed films takes an intriguing turn as rumours circulate about his possible cameo in the highly anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic.

It seems that Rajinikanth has developed a penchant for making cameo appearances in cricket-themed films. His recent appearance in daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth's movie, Laal Salaam, set against a cricket tournament backdrop for promoting communal harmony, received positive reviews but fell short of commercial expectations. Now, speculations are buzzing about Rajinikanth making another cameo, this time in the highly anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Recent reports suggest that director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Rajinikanth for an undisclosed project, possibly the Sourav Ganguly biopic. While names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor have been floated for the lead role, casting decisions are yet to be finalised. Ayushmann Khurrana is rumoured to be the frontrunner, though there's no official confirmation. Intriguingly, there's speculation that Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter, may helm the project, marking a significant collaboration between father and daughter once again.

If the reports hold true, it would be the second collaboration between Rajinikanth and Soundarya, following their work on the animated period film Kochadaiiyaan. However, work on the Sourav Ganguly biopic is unlikely to commence soon, as Rajinikanth is currently occupied with Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

As fans eagerly anticipate updates on Rajinikanth's involvement in the Sourav Ganguly biopic and his collaboration with Soundarya, it's evident that the legendary actor's charisma continues to captivate audiences across diverse genres and mediums.

