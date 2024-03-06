Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

    The legendary Rajinikanth's inclination towards cricket-themed films takes an intriguing turn as rumours circulate about his possible cameo in the highly anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic.

    entertainment Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    It seems that Rajinikanth has developed a penchant for making cameo appearances in cricket-themed films. His recent appearance in daughter Aishwariya Rajinikanth's movie, Laal Salaam, set against a cricket tournament backdrop for promoting communal harmony, received positive reviews but fell short of commercial expectations. Now, speculations are buzzing about Rajinikanth making another cameo, this time in the highly anticipated Sourav Ganguly biopic.

    Recent reports suggest that director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala has approached Rajinikanth for an undisclosed project, possibly the Sourav Ganguly biopic. While names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor have been floated for the lead role, casting decisions are yet to be finalised. Ayushmann Khurrana is rumoured to be the frontrunner, though there's no official confirmation. Intriguingly, there's speculation that Soundarya, Rajinikanth's younger daughter, may helm the project, marking a significant collaboration between father and daughter once again.

    If the reports hold true, it would be the second collaboration between Rajinikanth and Soundarya, following their work on the animated period film Kochadaiiyaan. However, work on the Sourav Ganguly biopic is unlikely to commence soon, as Rajinikanth is currently occupied with Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

    As fans eagerly anticipate updates on Rajinikanth's involvement in the Sourav Ganguly biopic and his collaboration with Soundarya, it's evident that the legendary actor's charisma continues to captivate audiences across diverse genres and mediums.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue RBA

    'Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post RKK

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth

    Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning RKK

    Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for Rs 2.5 crore cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film ATG

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film

    Recent Stories

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update gcw

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update

    Shocking video emerges of large-scale cheating in Haryana Class 10 board exam (WATCH)

    Shocking video emerges of large-scale cheating in Haryana Class 10 board exam (WATCH)

    NIA offers Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast bomber vkp

    BREAKING: NIA offers Rs 10 lakh cash reward for information on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast bomber

    Women Day 2024 7 Indian women centric series to watch on OTT RBA

    Women’s Day 2024: 7 Indian women-centric series to watch on OTT

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Which are the 12 Jyotirlingas you should visit? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: These are the 12 Jyotirlingas you should visit

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon