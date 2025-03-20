Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales

Read Full Article

'Empuraan' is one of the most anticipated films among Malayalam cinema lovers. Announced right after the success of 'Lucifer', fans have eagerly awaited the film. After years of waiting, the film is hitting theatres on March 27th. Now, even a week before its release, the film's box office figures are being discussed. The film is crossing huge numbers every day through advance booking. What amazes Mollywood is that this is happening even before booking starts in Kerala.

According to the latest available figures, the film has so far earned ₹11 crore through advance booking. This is according to Bollywood box office trackers. The film is getting a huge response in all the overseas markets where booking has started. Fans in Kerala are waiting for the advance booking to start. Meanwhile, the trailer of the film, which was released at midnight, is also getting a huge response. If the film manages to get audience reviews that match the hype, this film will certainly achieve many collection records at the box office.

Meanwhile, as a prelude to the arrival of 'Empuraan', the first part, 'Lucifer', is re-releasing in theaters today. Advance booking of the film had started earlier. The film stars Mohanlal as Qureshi Abram/Stephen Nedumpally, along with a huge cast including Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jerome Flynn, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Andrea Tavadar, Abhimanyu Singh, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

