Empuraan advance ticket booking Day 1: Mohanlal's movie sees impressive start with Rs 11 crores on pre-sales

Empuraan Advance Booking Worldwide: The highly anticipated Malayalam action thriller Empuraan is gathering anticipation for its March 27, 2025 release. The 2019 blockbuster Lucifer sequel Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Worldwide advance booking purchases have boosted the film's theatrical run. 

Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

'Empuraan' is one of the most anticipated films among Malayalam cinema lovers. Announced right after the success of 'Lucifer', fans have eagerly awaited the film. After years of waiting, the film is hitting theatres on March 27th. Now, even a week before its release, the film's box office figures are being discussed. The film is crossing huge numbers every day through advance booking. What amazes Mollywood is that this is happening even before booking starts in Kerala. 

According to the latest available figures, the film has so far earned ₹11 crore through advance booking. This is according to Bollywood box office trackers. The film is getting a huge response in all the overseas markets where booking has started. Fans in Kerala are waiting for the advance booking to start. Meanwhile, the trailer of the film, which was released at midnight, is also getting a huge response. If the film manages to get audience reviews that match the hype, this film will certainly achieve many collection records at the box office. 

Meanwhile, as a prelude to the arrival of 'Empuraan', the first part, 'Lucifer', is re-releasing in theaters today. Advance booking of the film had started earlier. The film stars Mohanlal as Qureshi Abram/Stephen Nedumpally, along with a huge cast including Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jerome Flynn, Baiju, Sai Kumar, Andrea Tavadar, Abhimanyu Singh, Saniya Iyappan, Fazil, and Sachin Khedekar.

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

Empuraan star Mohanlal's Sabarimala visit: Why actor performed special ritual for Mammootty (WATCH)

The Handmaid's Tale Trailer: Elisabeth Moss leads in riveting new season teaser [WATCH]

Empuraan: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran return with a BANG; check out their high-octane trailer (WATCH)

Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova applauds Sunita Williams' amazing space achievement; Read on

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrive in Chennai after freed by Sri Lankan Navy over fishing boundary violation

Kolkata Metro alert: East-West metro to remain closed on Sundays; know why

Ed Sheeran teases new single 'Azizam' ahead of highly anticipated eighth album release

BREAKING: BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for triumph at ICC Champions Trophy

Throwback: Know about Madhuri Dixit's love story with Ajay Jadeja; know former cricketer net worth

‘Pre-Planned': VHP Breaks Silence Over Nagpur Riots, Claims ‘FIR is Wrong’

Malinga, Rabada & More: IPL Purple Cap Winners from 2008 to 2025

'Political Vendetta': Tejashwi Yadav as ED Questions Rabri Devi in Lands-for-Jobs Case

Ruling vs Opposition: Nepal’s Political Rift Widens Over Monarchy | Asianet Newsable

Pro-Pashtun Group Stages Protest at UNHRC in Switzerland Against Atrocities Faced by Pashtuns

