Emmy Awards 2025: Live telecast date announced, nominations to be revealed on July 15; Details inside

The 2025 Emmy Awards will return to its traditional September schedule, with the ceremony airing live on CBS. Nominations will be revealed on July 15, with more details coming soon.

Emmy Awards 2025: Live telecast date announced, nominations to be revealed on July 15; Details inside NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

The 2025 Emmy Awards have officially set a date for the live telecast, marking the return of the prestigious ceremony to its regular September scheduling.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77th Primetime ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 14, on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

According to the Television Academy, the telecast will originate from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, kicking off at 8 pm ET and running for over three hours.
This marks the second consecutive year that the Emmys have returned to their traditional September scheduling, following a one-time shift to January 2024 due to the Hollywood writers and actors' strikes.

The 2025 Emmy nominations will be unveiled on July 15, and the ceremony's host and producers have yet to be announced.

The live telecast will follow the pre-taped Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, which will take place on September 6 and 7.

In addition to airing on CBS, the 2025 Emmys will also stream live on Paramount Plus for subscribers who have access to their local CBS affiliate on the service.
The ceremony will also be available on demand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year's 2024 Emmys saw FX's 'Shogun' dominate the best drama categories, while 'Hacks' took home the surprise win for best comedy.

Other notable winners included 'Baby Reindeer', which nabbed four awards, including best limited or anthology series.

ALSO READ: 'Fauda' Season 5 returns: Find out release date and what to expect

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system MEG

Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid vkp

Kannada actress Ranya Rao jailed in Gold smuggling case; Rs 2.5 crore cash seized in Bengaluru house raid

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained MEG

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Jigra: 'It Didn't Do Well Because...' explained

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Katrina Kaif dances to 'Sasural Genda Phool' at friend's wedding; video goes VIRAL

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Joe Russo reveals Robert Downey Jr. contributing to backstory and costume ideas

Recent Stories

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now? gcw

Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?

Traveler's paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir SRI

Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir

Footall Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it unfair HRD

Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer! gcw

Hyundai Venue price DROPS! You can save up to Rs 45,000 this March - Limited time offer!

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties shk

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan & his Australian counterpart discuss ways to further enhance bilateral defence ties

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Infographic Hub | Trump Wants Ukraine's Rare Earth Reserves. What Makes Them So Special?

Video Icon
Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Farhan Azmi Booked in Goa Over Gun Incident; Ayesha Takia Calls It a ‘Night of Horror’!

Video Icon
Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Video Icon
'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

'Khatara Gaadi' – Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe on Nitish Kumar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon