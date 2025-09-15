The 2025 Emmy Awards celebrated television's finest. "The Pitt" won Best Drama, with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa taking Lead Actor and Supporting Actress respectively
Television’s biggest night shone bright as the Emmy Awards 2025 celebrated the best of drama, comedy, limited series, and more. With The Pitt and Adolescence taking home some of the biggest honors, and strong showings from Severance, The Studio, and Andor, the evening highlighted a mix of fresh hits and returning favorites.
Below is the complete list of winners across all major categories.
Best Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt – WINNER
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K Brown – Paradise
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt – WINNER
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower – Severance – WINNER
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry – Severance
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- James Marsden – Paradise
- Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance – WINNER
- John Turturro – Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt – WINNER
- Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio – WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
- Jason Segel – Shrinking
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Uzo Aduba – The Residence
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Jean Smart – Hacks – WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere – WINNER
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks – WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence – WINNER
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin – WINNER
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
- Rob Delaney – Dying For Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence – WINNER
- Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Writing & Directing Awards
Writing for a Drama Series
- Dan Gilroy – Andor – WINNER
- Joe Sachs – The Pitt
- R Scott Gemmill – The Pitt
- Dan Erickson – Severance
- Will Smith – Slow Horses
- Mike White – The White Lotus
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola – The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez – The Studio – WINNER
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms – What We Do in the Shadows
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham – Adolescence – WINNER
- Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali – Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether – Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc – The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer – Say Nothing
Directing for a Drama Series
- Janus Metz – Andor
- Amanda Marsalis – The Pitt
- John Wells – The Pitt
- Jessica Lee – Severance
- Ben Stiller – Severance
- Adam Randall – Slow Horses – WINNER
- Mike White – The White Lotus
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- James Burrows – Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder – The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen – The Studio – WINNER
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Philip Barantini – Adolescence – WINNER
- Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver – The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell – Sirens
- Leslie Linka Glatter – Zero Day
Variety & Reality
Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
- Variety Special (Live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- The Oscars
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special – WINNER
SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert
Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors – WINNER