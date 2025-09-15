Emmy Awards 2025: Seth Rogen won his first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Studio" at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Seth Rogen's work in 'The Studio' earned him his first ever Emmy Award.

On Sunday night, Seth was named the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards. He beat out Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), as per PEOPLE.

"This is amazing. I so could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing. I've never won anything in my life," he said while accepting the award.

"When I was a kid, I bought a youth bowling trophy and an estate sale, and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea. You should probably buy that," he added.

"Thank you to my wife, my mother, everyone who works on the show, my agents, my managers, the writers, everyone who guest starred on the show," he continued. "Thank you so much. This is really just so lovely. And I don't know, I don't know what to say. This is so nice. Thank you. I appreciate you all. Have a good one!"

Rogen, 43, created, wrote and directed The Studio with longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg. (ANI)

