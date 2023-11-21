Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here

    India took home two awards one by Indian comedian Vir Das and the other by Indian producer Ekta Kapoor.

    Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das to Martin Freeman, full winners list here RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    New York City hosted the 51st International Emmy Award 2023 on November 21, 2023, and had 56 candidates nominated from over 20 countries. India took home two awards one by Indian comedian Vir Das and the other by Indian producer Ekta Kapoor. Now that the award ceremony is over, let us have a look at the list of all the winners. 

    Indian winners at Emmy 2023

    Vir Das received an Emmy for his work on Netflix's 'Vir Das: Landing' and was nominated alongside 'Derry Girls - Season 3' for the award. Ekta Kapoor received the International Emmy Directorate Award. Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah were nominated for the Best Actor award but did not win the award.

    Emmy Awards 2023: Full winners list

    Netflix's 'The Empress' has won the International Emmy Award for Drama Series.

    Best Actor Award (Male): Martin Freeman for 'The Responder'.

    Best Actor Award  (Female): Mexican actress Karla Souza for 'La Caida'.

    Best Documentary: 'Mariupol: The People's Story'.

    The best Telenovela Award: 'Yargi' (Family Secrets).

    International Emmy for Comedy: 'Vir Das: Landing' and 'Derry Girls Season 3'.

    The International Emmy for TV Movie/Mini-Series: 'La Caída [Dive]' produced by Madam.

    The International Emmy for Kids: Live-Action went to Netflix's 'Heartbreak High'.

    The International Emmy for Kids: Factual & Entertainment went to 'Built To Survive'.

    Magic Light Pictures' The Smeds and The Smoos received the International Emmy for Kids: Animation.

    The International Emmy for Short-Form Series went to Des Gens Bien Ordinaires [A Very Ordinary World]. 

    'A Ponte - The Bridge Brasil' received the International Emmy Award for Non-Scripted Entertainment.

    Harley and Katya have received the International Emmy for Sports Documentary.

    The International Emmy for Arts Programming went to Buffy 'Sainte-Marie: Carry It On'. 

    About Emmy Awards

    The International Emmy Awards honor excellence in television programming created outside of the United States. Since 1973, the IATAS has honored them annually and the award ceremony is usually held in November in New York City.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
