Camille Razat exits Emily in Paris for season 5, while Lucas Bravo returns as Gabriel despite past doubts. With Emily eyeing Rome and romance, the new season promises fresh drama and a change of scenery

Actress Lily Collins is all set to head back to Paris and Rome in summer as season five of Netflix's show, 'Emily in Paris', is set to begin production in May.

The shooting will start in Rome first before moving back to Paris this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It features Collins (Emily Cooper), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Thalia Besson (Genevieve) and Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello) will all reprise their roles, as per the outlet.

Former cast member Camille Razat, who played Camille in the first four seasons, is missing from this season.

However, Bravo's return as Gabriel is quite shocking, as earlier he shared that he had been "frustrated with the direction my character is taking," leading him to "question" whether he wants to return for a fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self," he said last year. "Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed and lost is not fun anymore. It's a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I'm just slowly sinking into god knows what."

While few details have been revealed about season five, the fourth installment ended with the show's Agence Grateau launching an office in Rome that Sylvie wants Emily to lead, giving her a reason to stay in Italy near her new romantic interest, Marcello, and leaving things up in the air with Gabriel, as per the outlet.

Following the season four finale, creator Darren Star shared, "Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She's not leaving Paris," he said, adding, "We'll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Emily in Paris' season five is set to premiere later this year.