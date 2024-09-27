Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

Ashley Park best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas.

Following Lily Collins, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has recently gained a lot of attention. Ashley, best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas. Is this a signal of a real-life engagement? Let us go into the details.

Ashley, best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas.

Also read: SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

However, the truth appears to be different. Ashley was photographed at Pandora Jewelry's exclusive dinner during Paris Fashion Week, where she is the brand spokesperson. Furthermore, Ashley may not be engaged because she is not wearing the ring on her left hand; instead, it is on her right. As a result, this could just be a promotional ploy for both Netflix's show Emily In Paris and Pandora jewelry.

Latest Videos