Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos

    Ashley Park best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas.

    Emily in Paris star Ashley Park engaged to Paul Forman? Here's the truth behind ring photos RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 11:07 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Following Lily Collins, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has recently gained a lot of attention. Ashley, best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas. Is this a signal of a real-life engagement? Let us go into the details.

    Ashley, best known for her role as Mindy Chen, was photographed in Paris, France, sporting a gorgeous lilac outfit. While her dress drew attention, it was her rings that stole the show. She donned a diamond ring on her finger and held hands with her co-star, Paul Forman, who plays her on-screen boyfriend, Nicolas.

    Also read: SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

    However, the truth appears to be different. Ashley was photographed at Pandora Jewelry's exclusive dinner during Paris Fashion Week, where she is the brand spokesperson. Furthermore, Ashley may not be engaged because she is not wearing the ring on her left hand; instead, it is on her right. As a result, this could just be a promotional ploy for both Netflix's show Emily In Paris and Pandora jewelry.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know! RKK

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH) RBA

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    Devara: Jr NTR fans go wild! Celebrate film's release with Tamil traditions of pouring milk, bursting crackers RKK

    Devara: Jr NTR fans go wild! Celebrate film's release with Tamil traditions of pouring milk, bursting crackers

    Aishwarya Rai's weight gain: Fans concerned about Actress's health amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's weight gain: Fans concerned about Actress's health amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on OTT: Watch Nani's box-office hit in 5 languages; CHECK details dmn

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram released on OTT: Watch Nani's box-office hit in 5 languages; CHECK details

    Recent Stories

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know! RKK

    IIFA 2024: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share the stage? Here's what we know!

    India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California; all you need to know AJR

    BREAKING: India strongly condemns vandalism of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in California

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers AJR

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers

    BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and godown BJP supporter victim says in court vkp

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon